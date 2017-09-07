Charters come at expense of young children with high needs - NZEI

Thursday, 7 September, 2017 - 15:19

NZEI Te Riu Roa is demanding the National/Act Government say how much it’s spending on four new charter schools, adding its money that should have gone on education of children with additional learning needs.

"It’s immoral to spend huge amounts of public money on schools that aren’t even needed, when children with additional needs are being denied the support they need to learn," NZEI Te Riu Roa President Lynda Stuart said.

This week it was revealed that three and four year olds were waiting up to a year for an initial appointment with Ministry of Education specialists when they were identified with special needs.

"These children are being robbed of their right to an education, at the very time when it can have the greatest impact.

"The money being spent on charter schools would change the lives of thousands of children missing out on an education because this Government won’t properly fund learning support.

"The charter school experiment has not worked to raise achievement, according to recent analysis of school leaver results.

"It’s time to put an end to political interference in education, and focus on what works for all our children. That’s a strong public education system designed to ensure every child, not just some, achieve their full potential."