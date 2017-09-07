Advance voting booths at Massey from next week

|
Those hoping to cast their ballot early for this year’s general election will be able to at Massey University in the coming weeks.
Advance voting booths will be open on all three of the University’s campus at selected dates and times:
Auckland campus - Student Central
Monday, September 18 from 10am - 4pm
Tuesday, September 19 from 10am - 4pm
Thursday, September 21 from 10am - 4pm
Friday, September 22 from 10am - 4pm
ManawatÅ« campus - Dining Hall
Monday, September 11 to Friday, September 15: a booth will be open daily from 9am - 4pm
Saturday, September 16 from 10am - 2pm
Monday, September 18 to Friday, September 22: a booth will be open daily from 9am - 4pm
Wellington campus - Pyramid
Monday, September 11 to Friday, September 15: a booth will be open daily from 10am - 2pm
Monday, September 18 to Friday, September 22: : a booth will be open daily from 10am - 3pm
For more information about advance voting, visit the Electoral Commission website .
