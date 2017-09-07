Advance voting booths at Massey from next week

Thursday, 7 September, 2017 - 16:08

Those hoping to cast their ballot early for this year’s general election will be able to at Massey University in the coming weeks.

Advance voting booths will be open on all three of the University’s campus at selected dates and times:

Auckland campus - Student Central

Monday, September 18 from 10am - 4pm

Tuesday, September 19 from 10am - 4pm

Thursday, September 21 from 10am - 4pm

Friday, September 22 from 10am - 4pm

ManawatÅ« campus - Dining Hall

Monday, September 11 to Friday, September 15: a booth will be open daily from 9am - 4pm

Saturday, September 16 from 10am - 2pm

Monday, September 18 to Friday, September 22: a booth will be open daily from 9am - 4pm

Wellington campus - Pyramid

Monday, September 11 to Friday, September 15: a booth will be open daily from 10am - 2pm

Monday, September 18 to Friday, September 22: : a booth will be open daily from 10am - 3pm

For more information about advance voting, visit the Electoral Commission website .