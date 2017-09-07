DSC spread word about 'Robin Hood Tax' in Northcote

Thursday, 7 September, 2017 - 16:45

Voters in Northcote may be wondering why there are people in feathered green hats wandering their streets from today.

Correctly called bycockets, the headgear is being donned by a merry band of men and women to spread the word about the Robin Hood Tax that the Democrats for Social Credit say will abolish GST, and all the hassles and compliance costs for small businesses, make lower income families far better off, and have the corporate tax dodgers and speculators finally pay a fair share.

The Democrats for Social Credit candidate for Northcote, Tricia Cheel, will be leading the charge to topple King Jonathan and bring better health to the whole nation, saying that the heartless policies of such henchmen of Bill the English are central to the appalling statistics for mental health throughout our fair land.

Rather than merely throwing more bags gold at the health budget the driving forces behind such appalling statistics as 606 suicides in the past year need to be addressed. Cheel maintains that poverty and inequality, along with the medieval bullying and cruelty so prevalent throughout our society are root causes that need to be addressed, together with an increasingly toxic environment and contaminated food and water supply.

The Democrats for Social Credit are the only registered party that will fund an accessible and comprehensive health care system that includes alternative medicines and care.

The Party also stands for no more poverty, and would introduce a basic income for all, as well as cheap home loans and easy repayments for first home buyers. There is no need for the private-public partnership being proposed when infrastructure like schools, hospitals, road and rail can be funded through our own Reserve Bank as Michael Joseph Savage did during the Great Depression of the 1930s, all without going into debt or charging interest.

The six billion dollars of interest presently going overseas from the banks creating money out of thin air, then charging interest and fees to keep their shareholders happy, could be better used for 1600 hip or knee operations, $20 million to every hospital, $830 M to schools, 400 additional police, $500 million towards cleaning up our waterways and $2.75 billion for roads, rail and infrastructure.

Cheel will champion the policies of the Democrats for Social Credit at the candidates meeting for Northcote on Monday night, 11th September at 7:30pm in the Beach Haven Hall, 336 Rangitira Rd, so expect a flash of Lincoln green, and a fair clash of swords, volleys of arrows, and maybe some merriment to be had by all.