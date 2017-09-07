Morgan 'disappointed' with court outcome

Thursday, 7 September, 2017 - 19:37

The Opportunities Party Leader Dr Gareth Morgan is naturally disappointed at the outcome of today’s case at the High Court in Auckland.

TOP thanks the court for at least hearing its case, something TVNZ clearly didn’t want to happen.

The TVNZ minor leaders debate now becomes a farce with the third, fourth, and sixth ranking parties appearing alongside a man no one knows, from a party that doesn’t even register.

Gareth Morgan has no regrets about taking the action, which was really about democracy versus the old establishment way of doing things.

That principle is what TOP will continue to campaign on, so voters have an option for real progress on polling day.