Corin Dann to host 1 NEWS Multi Party debate

Thursday, 7 September, 2017 - 20:48

TVNZ has announced 1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann will replace Mike Hosking as moderator for tomorrow night’s Multi Party debate.

Due to illness Hosking will not be hosting the debate, says TVNZ’s Head of News and Current Affairs John Gillespie.

"Viewers will know Mike’s been off our screens since Wednesday. Unfortunately, he’s too unwell to present Friday’s debate.

"Corin’s going to do a great job. He’s energised to be stepping up for our Multi Party debate. He’s hosted a number of debates on Q + A and is absolutely plugged into this Election. We’re looking forward to bringing viewers a robust and informative debate."

With a little over two weeks until polling day, Gillespie says there’s high viewer engagement in political coverage. "It’s really pleasing to see how viewers are responding and really engaged in our coverage across all screens. Big news events are always a massive drawcard for our audiences and we’re seeing that this Election across 1 NEWS and current affairs as the campaign intensifies. Viewers look to us and that’s something we’ll never take that for granted."

The 90 minute 1 NEWS Vote 17 Multi Party Debate brings together the potential coalition partners of the major parties. Live from 7pm, Friday 8 September on TVNZ 1, and live streamed on 1 NEWS NOW, Re:, Facebook and YouTube and simulcast on Newstalk ZB.

1 NEWS’ Vote Compass tool has now been used 290,000 times. Vote Compass gives voters a clear picture of how their views line up with the policies of the political parties.