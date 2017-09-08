New youth development opportunities in Rotorua and Bay of Plenty

Friday, 8 September, 2017 - 10:24

New partnerships to support the ‘Youth Spaces Plus’ programme in Rotorua and Priority One’s ‘Instep - NgÄ Wahine o Mereaira’ programme in the Bay of Plenty will create at least 590 new youth development opportunities, Youth Minister Nikki Kaye announced today.

"More than $334,000, including Government and partner contributions, will be invested to make these new opportunities available," says Ms Kaye.

The investments are being made under the Partnership Fund, which sees the Government co-invest with business, philanthropic, iwi and other partners to grow youth development opportunities in New Zealand.

"Along with the Ministry of Youth Development, partners supporting the Youth Spaces Plus initiative include Rotorua Lakes Council, the Department of Internal Affairs, BayTrust, Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust and community supporters," says Ms Kaye.

"Youth Spaces Plus builds on other local initiatives that support communities to take a holistic approach to meeting needs such as health, education and employment, and provide recreational facilities where young people can safely socialise and be active.

"The partnership’s support will enable Youth Spaces Plus to target young people living in Rotorua’s Western Heights, Fordlands and Te Koutu communities.

"Up to 120 young people will be supported to develop their own leadership skills, while providing leadership, mentoring and volunteering opportunities for around 400 other young people in their communities.

"This is about growing the next generation of young leaders, and also helping to build greater community cohesiveness and wellbeing at the same time."

"Partners involved in Priority One’s Instep - NgÄ Wahine o Mereaira programme include the Ministry of Youth Development, the New Zealand Lotteries Grant Board, Tauranga Girls College, Ngai Te Rangi Iwi and Ngati Ranginui Iwi," says Ms Kaye.

"The goal of this programme is to help young Maori develop their own strengths and in turn empower others.

"The partnership’s investment will enable around 70 young people to receive leadership and mentoring opportunities.

"It will also support a one-day youth summit, bringing together students from 11 high schools in the region, along with representatives of local businesses, iwi and other community stakeholders. This will provide an opportunity for students to learn about each other’s challenges and successes, and also build connections with others in their community.

"It’s great to be supporting the development of more young leaders, who will go on to be positive role models in their communities," says Ms Kaye.

"These new partnerships are made possible by the Government’s investment of around $1.7 million in the Partnership Fund for 2017/18.

"Over 7000 new leadership, mentoring and volunteering opportunities have been created since the fund was set up in 2016.

"The 2017/18 funding will enable more new partnerships and support more talented young people to grow their skills and resilience, and take their aspirations to the next level."