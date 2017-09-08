Why won't Greens front up with numbers? - Taxpayer' Union

Friday, 8 September, 2017 - 13:27

Despite Green Party Leader James Shaw's assurance that voters would have an opportunity to assess the fiscal impact of the Party's manifesto, to date the Party has failed to release it's full fiscal costings.

Jordan Williams, Executive Director of the Taxpayers' Union, says "Up until recently, we have praised the Green Party's transparency, but they seem to have mislead us and the public that an independently costed fiscal impact statement of their policies would be released prior to the election."

In addition to Mr Shaw's public comments on Monday, Robin Campbell, the Green's senior policy advisor emailed our economist that one would be published 'so all voters can see how we plan to fund the commitments we’re making'.

"We're less than 72 hours from early voting, so where are the numbers?"

"When you sell your party as being transparent, you actually need to be."