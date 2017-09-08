Transport system for a growing New Zealand - National

Friday, 8 September, 2017 - 13:53

National is committed to building the infrastructure and transport system New Zealand needs to ensure our ongoing economic prosperity is secured, National Party Transport Spokesperson Simon Bridges says.

"In Auckland, the commercial capital of New Zealand, we are bringing a number of transport projects online. The latest project, the Waterview Tunnel, has transformed the way people and freight move around our biggest city," Mr Bridges says.

"We know more needs to be done. That’s why National is committed to ensuring Auckland’s transport needs are met."

National will:

- Declare the $955 million Mill Road project as a State Highway, removing the responsibility from Auckland Council. This will provide funding certainty for this important project through the National Land Transport Fund and free up capital for Auckland Council to reinvest in other high priority transport projects.

- Work with Auckland Council to accelerate the AMETI Eastern Busway and associated Reeves Road flyover.

- Work with Auckland Council on a mass transit solution between the CBD and Auckland Airport and complete route protection.

- Continue construction of the $3.4 billion City Rail Link project on the fastest possible timeline.

- Start construction on the new East-West Link State Highway.

- Accelerate construction on the: Northwestern Busway; State Highway 16 and 18 interchange; Penlink; Southern Motorway widening between Papakura and Drury; widen State Highway 20B to improve eastern access to Auckland Airport; and add Airport-Manukau bus priority lanes on State Highway 20, including Puhinui interchange.

- Build the Third Main Rail Line and extend electrification to Pukekohe.

- Continue investigations for the introduction of road pricing.

"National’s transport policy will continue to see record levels of investment in Auckland to support the city’s growing transport needs. We have a track record of delivering world-class projects on time and on budget," Mr Bridges says.

"We are today releasing our transport policy that delivers for all New Zealanders and will provide the country with the transport system it needs.

"Our plan demonstrates that we are committed to building the world-class infrastructure the country needs. We will keep people and freight moving, while supporting our strong economic and population growth," Mr Bridges says.

National’s transport policy will:

- Deliver the $10.5 billion next generation of Roads of National Significance. These are nation-building, lead infrastructure projects which will encourage future economic growth, rather than waiting until the strain on the network becomes a handbrake on progress.

- Accelerate Regional Roading projects that are important for regional development and growth faster than otherwise planned.

- Complete our $600 million investment in fixing the worst 90 black spots around the country, reducing deaths and serious injuries by 900 over 10 years.

- Continue to invest at record levels in public transport including an additional $267 million investment in commuter rail in Auckland and Wellington.

- Grow our air links with other countries to bring on more flights and cheaper airfares.

- Continue with the $333 million Urban Cycleways Programme that will see 54 cycleway projects built in 15 centres across the country, marking the single biggest investment in cycling in New Zealand’s history.

- Accelerate the uptake of Electric Vehicles, with the Government to lead by example with 1 in 3 vehicles in the Government fleet being electric by 2021.

"We also know that strong transport connections are critical for our growing regions and that’s why we are investing strongly to support their growth.

"National’s plan integrates roads, railways, ports, industrial hubs and air services, ensuring that we have a coherent and balanced approach to New Zealand’s transport needs."