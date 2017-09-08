Analysis of Health Promoting Schools 'shows clear educational benefits'

Friday, 8 September, 2017 - 14:57

Independent analysis has found that the Health Promoting Schools service is having a hugely positive impact on student outcomes, Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says.

Key findings in the analysis released today include that students in Health Promoting Schools have 29 per cent better reading performance, 60 per cent increased attendance and 42 per cent fewer stand-downs and or suspensions when compared to schools not participating.

"The Government has taken an evidence-based and targeted approach to health services," Dr Coleman says.

"Health Promoting Schools was developed by the World Health Organization, and encouraging its uptake here in New Zealand was one of the deliverables in the Childhood Obesity Plan launched in 2015.

"The service, through the Ministry of Health, works with school leaders to identify health and wellbeing priorities for their students and to create and implement an action plan. It is a school-community-led process.

"Initially we set the goal of signing up 150 decile 1-4 schools to Health Promoting Schools, we’ve more than doubled that goal with 310 schools.

"As at the end of June 2017, there were 1,565 Health Promoting Schools in total across the country.

"We’re keen to see even more schools signing up to this clearly successful service."

The independent analysis was carried out by Dr Heidi Leeson. It focused on 807 Health Promoting Schools and compared them with 1,132 other schools. The full report is available here.