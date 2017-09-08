Ministers welcome Mt Albert Grammar School AgriFood centre

Friday, 8 September, 2017 - 14:40

Minister for Primary Industries Nathan Guy and Associate Minister for Primary Industries Louise Upston have welcomed the beginning of construction on a new centre to showcase the best of the primary sector in the heart of Auckland.

Mount Albert Grammar School’s farm, established in 1932, will be transformed into a centre of primary sector excellence showing urban Kiwis the best technology, innovation, practices and research in New Zealand and the world.

"The AgriFood Experience Centre will highlight the wide range of careers in the primary sector and create new connections in our biggest city," says Mr Guy.

"The primary industries play an incredibly important role in our economy. This centre will play a big part in telling this story to younger, urban audiences."

Ms Upston says the centre will give students a taste of careers in agrifood with a hands-on learning approach.

"The centre will help raise awareness of the wide range of different and exciting careers in the primary sector, and encourage students to consider a career in this crucial industry."