TOP's Ohariu candidate has Greg O'Connor 'worried'

Friday, 8 September, 2017 - 15:46

The Opportunities Party ÅhÄriu candidate Jessica Hammond Doube, calls upon Labour candidate Greg O’Connor to give up trying to convince her to fold her electorate campaign.

"Mr O’Connor asked me 6 weeks ago to tell my supporters to give their electorate votes to him. And this week he told a TOP volunteer that I was acting as a "spolier" and endangering his campaign. He said I should focus on the party vote and throw my support behind him"

"He also told the volunteer that he would have won the election if it had been held two weeks ago. My performance as the "surprise standout" in the debates has clearly rattled him"

"I will not fold my campaign. My loyalty lies not with Mr O’Connor but with the people of my community. I’m standing as the only real ÅhÄriu local who has been campainging for two ticks since the start. The people of my community will vote on candidates’ merits and I genuinely believe I would represent ÅhÄriu better than Mr O’Connor or Mr Hudson"