On The Nation this weekend

Friday, 8 September, 2017 - 16:05

This weekend on The Nation...

The plight of beneficiaries and what they do to make ends meet has played a pivotal role in this year's election campaign, after Greens co-leader Metiria Turei admitted she lied to get more on her benefit. Our pre-election debates continue, with Social Development spokeswomen Anne Tolley and Carmel Sepuloni.

Then part two of a special investigation by Mike Wesley-Smith and Aaron Smale. As more stories emerge of abuse in state care, we hear from former staff who reported abuse by their own colleagues, only to be ignored. Why are some of them are calling it a cover-up?

To discus the events of the week we're joined by our panel: head of business at NZME Fran O'Sullivan and former Green MP Sue Bradford.

