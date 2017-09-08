Rua Kenana pardon agreement welcomed by Maori Party

|
[ login or create an account ]
MÄori Party co-leaders Te Ururoa Flavell and Marama Fox say the signing of an agreement to pave the way for a pardon for TÅ«hoe prophet and leader Rua KÄnana is further evidence of its commitment to work tirelessly for MÄori rights.
The Crown and the descendants of Rua KÄnana and NgÄ Toenga o ngÄ Tamariki a Iharaira me ngÄ uri o MaungapÅhatu are to sign an agreement at MaungapÅhatu on Saturday which, once legislation is enacted, will make a statutory pardon official.
The agreement also includes a Crown apology and a declaration to restore the character, mana and reputation of Rua KÄnana, his descendants and followers of the Iharaira Faith.
At last year’s centenary commemorations of the invasion of MaungapÅhatu descendants of Rua KÄnana sought Mr Flavell’s assistance to remove the stigma associated with the events of 1916.
"I committed then to do my best to help them, and tomorrow’s agreement signing is a momentous day for them.
"The MÄori Party has always been driven about getting results for MÄori and I’m immensely proud of being able to do just that for Rua KÄnana, his uri and the Iharaira Faith," says Mr Flavell.
"We’re a party born of protest but we are all about progress. We want to progress the interests of MÄori and we take pride in being able to do that," says Ms Fox.
"Tomorrow is a day that has taken more than 100 years to arrive at and it is well overdue for a new page of history to be written."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.