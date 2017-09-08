Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Rua Kenana pardon agreement welcomed by Maori Party

Friday, 8 September, 2017 - 16:52

MÄori Party co-leaders Te Ururoa Flavell and Marama Fox say the signing of an agreement to pave the way for a pardon for TÅ«hoe prophet and leader Rua KÄnana is further evidence of its commitment to work tirelessly for MÄori rights.

The Crown and the descendants of Rua KÄnana and NgÄ Toenga o ngÄ Tamariki a Iharaira me ngÄ uri o MaungapÅhatu are to sign an agreement at MaungapÅhatu on Saturday which, once legislation is enacted, will make a statutory pardon official.

The agreement also includes a Crown apology and a declaration to restore the character, mana and reputation of Rua KÄnana, his descendants and followers of the Iharaira Faith.

At last year’s centenary commemorations of the invasion of MaungapÅhatu descendants of Rua KÄnana sought Mr Flavell’s assistance to remove the stigma associated with the events of 1916.

"I committed then to do my best to help them, and tomorrow’s agreement signing is a momentous day for them.

"The MÄori Party has always been driven about getting results for MÄori and I’m immensely proud of being able to do just that for Rua KÄnana, his uri and the Iharaira Faith," says Mr Flavell.

"We’re a party born of protest but we are all about progress. We want to progress the interests of MÄori and we take pride in being able to do that," says Ms Fox.

"Tomorrow is a day that has taken more than 100 years to arrive at and it is well overdue for a new page of history to be written."

