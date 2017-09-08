Remember to have your say and vote in the general election

Friday, 8 September, 2017 - 17:19

A general election is held in New Zealand every three years, to elect members of Parliament to represent 64 general electorates and seven MÄori electorates. Around 50 List MPs are also elected from political party lists.

Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission website has all the information you need about voting, including how to enrol and how to vote.

"We have lists on the website of all the candidates standing in the election. We’ll also have lists of voting place locations so people can look up where to vote during the advance voting period from 11 to 22 September, and on election day itself, Saturday 23 September.

"For voters who are unsure who to vote for, we recommend checking out online tools like On the Fence, Policy and Vote Compass. They can help you decide."

You must be enrolled to vote. You can enrol right up until Friday 22 September. This year, for the first time you will be able to enrol and vote at advance voting places.

You can get involved with your Parliament by:

To find out more about Parliament you can explore Parliament’s website, take a tour of Parliament or watch what happens in the debating chamber on Parliament TV.