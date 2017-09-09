National to invest in Whanganui's Velodrome

Saturday, 9 September, 2017 - 09:48

National will invest up to $6 million from the Regional Growth Programme to make the Whanganui Regional Velodrome redevelopment project a reality, National Party Economic Development spokesperson Simon Bridges has announced.

The project will see the current velodrome upgraded by installing a roof, improved amenities for cycling and speed skating, and includes provision of an area for hosting a range of other sporting and non-sporting events, such as concerts.

"National knows this is an important project for Whanganui. We recognise the value of the development of the velodrome to the region and national cycling community and that the community has been working incredibly hard to bring it to fruition," Mr Bridges says.

"That’s why we will work with the district and regional councils, community organisations and local businesses to deliver this project.

"We will add the project to the National-led Government’s Regional Growth Programme and contribute up to $6 million toward the cost from that fund.

"Thanks to the work of the Regional Velodrome Development Trust, the project is well underway. Resource consent has been granted, and the project is now proceeding through final detailed design stages.

"Developing the velodrome will deliver significant economic and social value to Whanganui and the wider Manawatu - Whanganui region. It will become a multi-purpose venue with the flexibility to use it as a sports venue and a wider events venue. Importantly, it will provide certainty for running weather-dependent events."

Through the Regional Growth Programme, National is helping regions realise their economic potential.

"We’ve been working closely with the regions on economic action plans which aim to increase jobs, income and investment in regional New Zealand. We’ve already launched plans in Northland, Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay, ManawatÅ«-Whanganui, Southland, Gisborne, the West Coast and Canterbury.

"This investment in Whanganui demonstrates National’s on-going commitment to supporting sustainable growth in regional New Zealand," Mr Bridges says.