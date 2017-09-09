Pacific leaders celebrated

Saturday, 9 September, 2017 - 15:54

Honouring the past, celebrating the present and inspiring future generations of young Pacific New Zealanders is the goal for an event being held tonight, says Minister for Pacific Peoples, Alfred Ngaro.

In the first celebration of its kind almost 350 Pacific People from across New Zealand are expected to gather at Lesieli Tonga Auditorium in South Auckland for PÅ Fiefia.

"Over the last three years 40 Pacific people have received an honour in either the New Years or Queen’s birthday honours," says Mr Ngaro.

"This is an opportunity for the whole Pacific community to gather around these leaders, acknowledge the contributions they’ve made and celebrate their successes."

This includes the success of Dame Valerie Adams, honoured as the youngest New Zealander and first Pacific person to be appointed a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for this year’s New Year's Honours, and La’auli Sir Michael Jones being awarded the Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit at this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours.

"Too often our young people hear all about the things that go wrong in our communities and not enough about the things that we do well.

"That’s why I’m excited for PÅ Fiefia. It’s an amazing opportunity for our young people and future leaders to meet with, and hear from, those who are making a difference and changing the world."

"From sports, health, education and youth work- the sectors these leaders are making a difference in are as diverse as the Pacific itself. It’s an honour to celebrate them.

Aside from Pacific leaders, honours recipients and their families; recipients of the Prime Minister’s Pacific Youth Awards and the TOLOA Scholarships are also expected to attend.

"These honours are an important and well-deserved recognition of Pacific people who have worked tirelessly to make a difference in our Pacific communities," says Ministry for Pacific Peoples Chief Executive Officer Laulu Mac Leauanae.

"The dedication to serving our Pacific people in New Zealand is prevalent and we are proud as a Ministry to host this special celebratory event with our Pacific honourees, their families and friends."