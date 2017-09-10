National pumps up house prices with HomeStart bribe - ACT

Sunday, 10 September, 2017 - 12:08

National’s latest bribe will only drive up house prices and shows neither major party even wants to fix the housing crisis, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"Only a few months of flat price growth has scared National into promising taxpayer money to prop up investors’ capital gains. This election bribe won’t see a single new house built. It shows that National, like Labour, has no serious intention of making homes more affordable for young New Zealanders.

"It’s not even a good bribe. The extra funds will go straight to sellers. Home buyers won’t be any better off as sellers know they can ramp up their prices by another $10,000.

"Labour should challenge National by pledging to scrap the absurd policy of pumping taxpayer money into an overheated housing market.

"With more MPs, ACT can address the fundamental cause of our housing crisis: decades of under-building caused by overly restrictive planning laws, a failure to fund infrastructure, and bureaucratic building consent rules."