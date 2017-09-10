Skylight Chief Executive calls for more funding to achieve zero suicide rate

Sunday, 10 September, 2017 - 13:37

New Zealand could reduce its suicide rate to zero if organisations such as Skylight received enough funding for its specialist support and counselling says Chief Executive Heather Henare. Ms Henare’s comments follow the latest Coroner’s showing the number of New Zealanders taking their own lives continues to rise - a tragic and sobering statistic for all New Zealanders. "Last year 606 New Zealanders took their own lives and for the third year in a row, the total number of suicides increased.

But what the coroner’s statistics don’t tell us are the numbers of loved ones the suicide victim leaves behind and the havoc wrecked in their lives. They themselves become at high risk of suicide," says Ms Henare. As it is mentioned in an Australian research, every suicide leaves 135 people exposed and impacted in different degrees. At the same time, it is estimated that for one suicide an average of six to ten other people will be severely affected by intense grief as a result. [1: THE RIPPLE EFFECT: UNDERSTANDING THE EXPOSURE AND IMPACT OF SUICIDE IN AUSTRALIA]

Skylight estimates around 6,060 loved ones are directly affected by suicide this year if a conservative estimate of ten survivors per suicide victim is taken. Chris Bowden, a lecturer from Victoria University and expert in the field of suicide bereavement says survivors are left grieving, coping with their loss, trying to make sense of the tragedy and dealing with anger and stigma. "Suicide survivors are at increased risk of developing adverse physical and mental health reactions including prolonged grief disorders, PTSD and complications to pre-existing health problems, increased risk of suicidal ideation, behaviours and attempts." Bowden says. Chris Bowen says if we look at suicide purely in monetary terms, a 2002 New Zealand study found the 460 suicides that occurred that year cost a total of $2,931,250 with a single suicide around $448,250. "Based on that estimate, last year’s suicides would have cost New Zealand over $271 million. Without even taking the huge emotional and social costs into account, is the Government prepared to pay out that amount of money every year to help fix broken people?

The Government’s intentions are good in the Suicide Prevention Strategy, and Health Minister Jonathan Coleman is right when he says the Government doesn’t control all the levers to reduce suicide rates, but the actions in the strategy and "raising awareness" simply aren’t enough for addressing the challenges that organisations like Skylight work with every day," says Ms Henare.

Active prevention starts with support for families and communities that have been bereaved by suicide. Programmes like Skylight’s "Waves", are effective and accessible as not only a therapeutic tool, but also as a prevention tool.

"By participating in Waves, the risk of new suicides reduces dramatically because of its timely support and resilience building within the participants and in the community."

Today there are 180 facilitators trained but the programme cannot be delivered where it’s needed due to lack of funding, leaving vulnerable and high-risk communities without the support needed. "By widening the delivery of programmes like Waves, New Zealand could slowly reduce the suicide rate ultimately down to zero.

Without the support of the government and our donors, non-governmental organisations such as Skylight can only do so much. This is a national crisis - people are hurting, they need help and most of the time help is not there. Not because it doesn’t exist but because there are not enough funds to reach everyone."