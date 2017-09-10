Red zone projects to bring community together - Wagner

Sunday, 10 September, 2017 - 14:09

Cantabrians are a step closer to reconnecting with Residential Red Zone (RRZ) land thanks to a joint effort between the Government and a local trust, Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration Nicky Wagner says.

Ms Wagner today officially handed over 90,000m2 on Brooker Avenue in Burwood to the Life in Vacant Spaces Trust (LiVS).

"Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) and LiVS have been working together for some time to create a space within the red zone for community projects," Ms Wagner says.

"This area was once home to thousands of people and while about 30 private property owners remain, the land is largely vacant and underutilised.

"This is an opportunity to breathe life back into the area while encouraging the community to think more about how we use it in the long-run.

"It also ties in with work by Regenerate Christchurch to develop a regeneration plan for the area."

LiVS, which uses vacant land to create exciting and entrepreneurial transitional projects, has been granted a year-long licence to use the site.

Projects will likely focus on community recreation, health and wellbeing, nature and conservation, and art.