Unique festival debate to raise youth charity funds

Sunday, 10 September, 2017 - 16:13

An unique Festival Debate is being planned to both raise funds for youth charities in the Central Otago region, and give local schools debaters invaluable public experience.

Schools debate convenor - and former Wanganui mayor and Otago regional councillor Michael Laws - was the founder of the award-winning BNZ Festival Debate series, that was hosted in Dunedin, and televised nationally. He organised similar televised debates in Hawke’s Bay and believes that Central Otago/Lakes is "an obvious and outstanding place to relaunch the series."

" We have recently rejuvenated schools debating in the region with a highly successful weekend tournament. There are some seriously talented speakers and entertainers hidden away in our secondary schools.

" But the festival debate concept - with its accent on humour, wit and entertainment - is perfect for a wider audience."

The first festival debate will be a ‘Night of the Mayors’ and feature Queenstown and Central Otago mayors Jim Boult and Tim Cadogan, "and as many former mayors that we can round up."

" There are number of ex-mayors living in Central - Dame Sukhi Turner (Dunedin), Dick Hubbard (Auckland), Michael Laws (Wanganui), Tony Lepper (Central Otago). We invite them to take on the school debaters and help raise funds for youth charities in our regions."

So far, mayors Jim Boult, Tim Cadogan and ex-mayor Michael Laws have confirmed their availability. The Schools Team will be drawn from Leah Kissick (Wakatipu HS), Emily Downey (Dunstan HS), Jake Nicholson and Luke Burke (Mt Aspiring College)

The topic will be that "That we prefer age and treachery to youth and ideals". The Night-Mayors will affirm.