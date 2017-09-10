On climate policy Jacinda has the talk but Greens have the walk

Sunday, 10 September, 2017 - 16:50

In response to the Greens’ climate policy announcements today, Greenpeace climate campaigner, Kate Simcock, says the Greens should be applauded for their climate policy.

"It’s exactly the sort of response to the biggest threat facing humanity that we need to see from our leaders. All political parties should be adopting this policy, aiming for New Zealand to have 100% renewable electricity, to be carbon neutral by 2050, and with clear legislative plans to get us there."

The policy, released at a Green Party event in Auckland this afternoon, includes a ban on new coal mines and fracking, an end to drilling for deep sea oil and gas, major investment in sustainable transport and ecological agriculture, and significant afforestation.

"After seeing climate policy from Labour and the Greens, it’s now clear that Jacinda has the talk, but the Greens have walk" says Simcock.

"While Labour’s climate policy, released on Friday, has the bones of a good climate policy, and also aims for New Zealand to be carbon neutral by 2050, it lacks the Greens’ will to immediately put a stop to polluting activities, like burning oil, coal, and gas, that we know are the driving force behind climate change."

"It’s pretty disappointing that Labour can’t just commit to killing National’s deep sea oil exploration programme. The industry is on its last legs anyway, and we don’t need a climate commission to tell us that this is the frontier oil that would tip our climate over the edge if it’s burnt. For us to have a future, the oil industry must have no future. Government policy must actively hasten the end of oil."

"It was an inspiring moment when Jacinda Ardern compared climate change to New Zealand’s nuclear-free movement, but it remains to be seen if she has the courage and the will to back it up with action"

"Climate change is threatening our very survival. It affects all life on Earth, and it is getting a whole lot worse. If we don’t act now, we face a hellish existence."

"The Greens on the other hand, should be applauded for their climate policy. If passed into legislation, it would position New Zealand as a world leader on tackling climate change, and it would give us the hope of a future that we truly can say is clean and green."