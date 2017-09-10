More Otago couples will get first home - Dean

Sunday, 10 September, 2017 - 21:13

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean says even more Otago first home buyers will be moving into a house of their own with a doubling in the financial support available through National’s KiwiSaver HomeStart scheme.

"This is a massive boost which will see even more first home buyers across Otago accessing the precious funding to allow them to pursue their dream of home ownership," Mrs Dean says.

"Already, since the scheme was launched in April 2015, 591 first home buyers across this region have accessed $2.673 million in Homestart grants.

"Just imagine what will be achieved when the financial support is doubled from January 1 next year, when a couple will be eligible for an extra $10,000 of Government HomeStart Grants, taking the grants to $20,000 for an existing home or $30,000 for a new build.

"This is about unlocking the door to people’s dreams and allowing young Otago couples the chance to have a place to call their own and I’m excited about the possibilities.

"For example, a couple on the average wage in a place like Alexandra, or Waimate, who has been in KiwiSaver for five years, with the $20,000 HomeStart Grant and their KiwiSaver withdrawal, will have around $60,000 for a deposit for an existing home.

"That's a 20 percent deposit on a $300,000 home, without needing other savings. If they don't have a 20 per cent deposit - because they want to buy a more expensive house, or have lower incomes - they can access a Government-backed Welcome Home Loan, which means they will only need a 10 per cent deposit.

"I want every person across the Waitaki electorate, who wants to own their own home, to have the ability to do so - and I believe this new support from National will ensure that it happens."

Homestart Grants by territorial authority since April 2015:

Waimate: (number of grants) 102 (value of grants) $ 421,000

MacKenzie: (number of grants) 36 (value of grants) $167,000

Waitaki: (number of grants) 266 (value of grants) $1,161,000

Central Otago: (number of grants) 187 (value of grants) $924,000