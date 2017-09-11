Chickens to replace National at suicide prevention political forum

Monday, 11 September, 2017 - 09:01

Chickens will sit in empty National and Act seats at a political forum with families bereaved by suicide today, 10 am to 11:30 am, St Andrews on the Terrace, 30 The Terrace.

Bereaved families, who travelled thousands of kilometres to meet politicians, say they are angry National and Act aren’t attending.

Julie-Anne Genter from Greens, David Clark from Labour, Ria Bond NZ First, Geoff Simmons from the Opportunities Party will attend.

Two bereaved family members will wear chicken suits with a blue and yellow tie.

Three mums who lost children to suicide while under mental health care wrote a letter to every party on 1 August.

The letter asked politicians to have "the courage to put aside politics and do what is right for every Kiwi" and support six political asks.

The letter had the support of more than 200 bereaved families.

Greens, Internet Labour Maori, New Zealand First, TOP and United Future support the family’s pledges, meaning there would be a political majority if Government was sitting today.

National and Act didn’t respond.

Families want a national suicide reduction target, an inquiry into New Zealand’s mental health crisis, the restoration of $2.3b in health funding, an increase primary health and GP funding, safe mental health staffing and healthy home regulations.

Internet Party, Maori Party, United Future have sent messages of support for today’s event.

The Internet Party leader offered to speak by skype from Russia.