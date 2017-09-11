Peters "spot on" over call for tax detail - Taxpayers' Union

Monday, 11 September, 2017 - 11:39

Winston Peters is right, Jacinda Ardern needs to front up about her tax plans, says the Taxpayers’ Union.

Jordan Williams, a Spokesperson for the taxpayer advocacy group, said:

"It’s not often we’re backing Mr Peters on matters of policy transparency, but in this case, he’s spot on."

"This morning on Newstalk ZB, I asked Ms Ardern whether Labour would reduce other taxes to compensate households for new taxes. The fact she didn’t say yes is an indication of what Labour’s real intentions are. They need to front up."