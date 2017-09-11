TOP says no deal in Ohariu

Monday, 11 September, 2017 - 11:43

The Opportunities Party says Labour and National are dreaming if they think TOP was ever offering them a deal in the Ohariu electorate.

The Leaders of the two old establishment parties have rejected the idea of folding their campaigns in Ohariu because both their candidates are guaranteed list seats anyway.

"Of course, the smart thing for Ohariu to do is make our candidate, Jessica Hammond Doube, their electorate MP" says Party Leader and Founder Dr Gareth Morgan, "That would give them three local MPs and stop Winston Peters holding National and Labour to ransom after the election."

"The people of Ohariu don’t need Bill or Jacinda’s permission to figure that out," Gareth Morgan continued "They know they have the future of the country in their hands".

TOP will be making a major announcement concerning other key electorates in Auckland on Wednesday.