Monday, 11 September, 2017 - 11:54

Labour will strengthen the oversight of WhÄnau Ora and provide an extra $20 million over four years to improve outcomes for whÄnau and families, says Labour’s Deputy Leader Kelvin Davis.

"We’ve created a new position of WhÄnau Ora Reviewer to enable better outcomes for whÄnau and ensure improved access to WhÄnau Ora services.

"The independent WhÄnau Ora Reviewer will be responsible to Parliament and have wide scope to ensure Government agencies are delivering the most effective WhÄnau Ora based services, that they’re funded to deliver. The reviewer will also make sure excellent WhÄnau Ora delivery is recognised.

"We’ve doubled the additional funding provided in Budget 2017 by providing an extra $20 million over four years. We want to better resource the service by implementing a comprehensive review of the way WhÄnau Ora is delivered, then consider further funding as resources allow.

"The review will assess the social return on investment, ensure transparency, determine measurable outcomes, and best practise monitoring and evaluation. We will also support WhÄnau Ora and community non-government organisations to work together to uplift the wellbeing of their families and communities without competing against each other.

"We believe the delivery of WhÄnau Ora needs a much better coordinated approach across Government so we make the most of opportunities to really make a difference to whanau and families wellbeing," says Kelvin Davis.