Labour will strengthen the oversight of WhÄnau Ora and provide an extra $20 million over four years to improve outcomes for whÄnau and families, says Labour’s Deputy Leader Kelvin Davis.
"We’ve created a new position of WhÄnau Ora Reviewer to enable better outcomes for whÄnau and ensure improved access to WhÄnau Ora services.
"The independent WhÄnau Ora Reviewer will be responsible to Parliament and have wide scope to ensure Government agencies are delivering the most effective WhÄnau Ora based services, that they’re funded to deliver. The reviewer will also make sure excellent WhÄnau Ora delivery is recognised.
"We’ve doubled the additional funding provided in Budget 2017 by providing an extra $20 million over four years. We want to better resource the service by implementing a comprehensive review of the way WhÄnau Ora is delivered, then consider further funding as resources allow.
"The review will assess the social return on investment, ensure transparency, determine measurable outcomes, and best practise monitoring and evaluation. We will also support WhÄnau Ora and community non-government organisations to work together to uplift the wellbeing of their families and communities without competing against each other.
"We believe the delivery of WhÄnau Ora needs a much better coordinated approach across Government so we make the most of opportunities to really make a difference to whanau and families wellbeing," says Kelvin Davis.
