" Get off your high horse James" - Taxpayers' Union

Monday, 11 September, 2017 - 12:23

James Shaw's allegation towards Winston Peters' lack of fiscal transparency would hold more water if the Greens fronted up with their own alternative budget - a promise Mr Shaw has failed to deliver, says the Taxpayers' Union.

Jordan Williams, Executive Director of the Taxpayers' Union says, "Mr Shaw's attack on Mr Peters is the Green Party's attempt to deflect attention from releasing their own promised fiscal estimates. A classic political bait and switch."

"We understand the Green Party are experiencing enormous problems making their policy costings appear reasonable next to Labour's numbers. Even more reason to release them we say."