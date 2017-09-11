Government backs Gisborne's Lawson Field Theatre

Monday, 11 September, 2017 - 12:10

The Lawson Field Theatre in Gisborne is receiving a capital grant of more than $400,000 towards seismic strengthening.

Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Maggie Barry says the Gisborne District Council was forced to close the theatre last October due to its earthquake prone status.

"The theatre is a sought-after venue for local productions and smaller touring performances and has been much missed. This $417,513 grant from the Regional Culture Heritage Fund will help the Council complete pressing seismic strengthening work," Ms Barry says.

"Having the theatre operational again broadens the range of cultural experiences on offer in Gisborne and will be a real boost to the community."

"The grant is conditional on the Council’s commitment to completing stage two of the project which will see the interior facilities and equipment in the theatre upgraded to a high standard."

Ms Barry has acknowledged the strong advocacy of local National MP Hon Anne Tolley for the project.

Established in 2016 with $29.527 million in funding over three years, the RCHF is for capital projects specifically benefitting regional arts, culture and heritage institutions.

"These regional centres attract the economic and social benefits of new visitors, businesses and resident’s to New Zealand’s smaller towns and cities," Ms Barry says.

Today’s announcement is from Round Three of the RCHF. Further information about the fund can be found at: www.mch.govt.nz/RegionalCultureHeritageFund.