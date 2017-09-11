Labour to build affordable homes and state houses in HB

Monday, 11 September, 2017 - 12:27

Labour will build a mix of 240 affordable KiwiBuild starter homes for first home buyers and state homes for families in need in Napier and Hastings, says Leader of the Opposition Jacinda Ardern.

"In 2016, the populations of Napier and Hastings both grew by 700, but only 100 additional houses were built in each. According to the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand, Hawke’s Bay has the lowest housing supply in the country. There’s a growing homeless problem.

"The National Government knocked down more than a hundred state houses and left the land empty for years in Hawke’s Bay, and sold hundreds more state houses, aggravating the housing crisis. Now, National’s only answer to the problem is to buy motels. It’s spent nearly $4m buying a motel in each city for emergency housing.

"Labour will build homes, not buy motels.

"Labour will build 240 houses in Napier and Hastings in our first term, a mix of state houses and modern starter homes, which we’ll sell to first home buyers at cost. The homes will be built on bare land owned by Housing New Zealand in Maraenui, Mahora, Raureka, and other suburbs.

"We expect to be able to deliver terraced three-bedroom starter homes for $270,000, and less than that for one and two bedroom units.

"All over the country, we have a serious housing shortage. Labour will build affordable starter homes and state houses for families in need, while cracking down on speculators who jack up house prices.

"In Hawke’s Bay, and all around New Zealand, we’re going to build the houses our families need and give people a fair shot at owning a place of their own. Let’s do this," says Jacinda Ardern.