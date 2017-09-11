He Tirohanga Mokopuna shows Treasury support for Te Reo

Monday, 11 September, 2017 - 16:40

The Treasury is demonstrating its support of MÄori Language Week with a te reo MÄori summary of He Tirohanga Mokopuna, the Treasury’s 2016 Statement on the Long-Term Fiscal Position.

The Statement looks at the next forty years and explores the fiscal challenges and opportunities New Zealand faces.

"The title of the Statement, He Tirohanga Mokopuna, conveys the sense of a future outlook and taking a long-term view," Secretary to the Treasury Gabriel Makhlouf says.

"Mokopuna is used conceptually to signify a new generation; our mokopuna are the future and we have the responsibility today to leave New Zealand a better place for them in the decades ahead. He Tirohanga Mokopuna also underscores the unique relationship between the Crown and MÄori under Te Tiriti o Waitangi as an imperative in lifting living standards for New Zealanders."

Mr Makhlouf says the te reo MÄori summary titled He Tirohanga Mokopuna: Te TauÄki o 2016 mÅ te Ähua o te PÅ«tea Pae Tawhiti - he kaperua is an example of the Treasury's ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion and the promotion of learning and using one of our official languages.

At a Treasury panel discussion earlier this year Ngahiwi Apanui, Chief Executive of Te Taura Whiri i Te Reo MÄori, praised the Treasury's production of the summary and emphasised the importance of te reo being available.

"With He Tirohanga Mokopuna the Treasury shows that it has a commitment to te reo MÄori. The point is that no matter who you are, you have a right to learn te reo MÄori - it should be available and accessible to all of us," says Mr Apanui.

Mr Makhlouf says the central role of MÄori in improving the country’s long-term wellbeing will continue to grow in importance.

"MÄori economic development offers new opportunities for the New Zealand economy to reach its full potential and to lift the living standards of New Zealanders. MÄori economic development matters in terms of, for example, social cohesion, equity and sustainability. And cultural authenticity is key to the MÄori economy. Developing resources in alignment with te ao MÄori, tikanga MÄori and kaitiakitanga really resonates with the values of many of our trading partners.

"Understanding how important culture and language is to MÄori is critical to our ability to seize the opportunities outlined in He Tirohanaga Mokopuna. We see the te reo MÄori summary of He Tirohanga Mokopuna as a means of further encouraging Crown-MÄori engagement on improving the living standards of MÄori and all New Zealanders."

He Tirohanga Mokopuna: Te TauÄki o 2016 mÅ te Ähua o te PÅ«tea Pae Tawhiti - he kaperua is available on the Treasury website: http://bit.ly/2vZe8T2

NgÄ mihi