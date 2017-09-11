NZ and Sweden's relationship 'further strengthened' - Ahlin

Monday, 11 September, 2017 - 17:24

The Speaker of the Swedish Riksdag (Parliament) led a week-long delegation to New Zealand last month, meeting with defense teams across the country, and finding out how New Zealanders have responded to nature’s often-unpredictable behaviour.

He said Sweden and New Zealand share cultural and political values and similar challenges.

"There are three fundamental dimensions of Swedish defence cooperation - effectiveness, solidarity and sovereignty and I believe New Zealand has the same approach. Sweden is much in favour of bilateral, regional and multi-lateral co-operation with countries and organisations in the area of defence and security policy.

The delegation was hosted by the Royal New Zealand Navy at the Devonport Naval Base. After a pÅwhiri at Te Maua Moana Marae, naval personnel briefed the Speaker on New Zealand’s disaster relief strategies and our security relationship with neighbouring Pacific Islands.

This was followed by a tour of the HMNZS Canterbury, deployed in disaster relief after the 2016 KaikÅura Earthquake and abroad.

"I found it interesting to learn more about how New Zealand is working in the maritime domain and the naval base expertise of the Royal New Zealand Navy, and I will bring back these experiences to Sweden.

"Good emergency preparedness involves both national and international collaboration."

Speaker Ahlin and his delegation also met with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, and Civil Defence and Emergency Management, Regenerate Christchurch, Antarctica New Zealand, and the mayors of Wellington, Auckland and Christchurch.