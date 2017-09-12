Te Atatu children to question politicians on their priorities

Tuesday, 12 September, 2017 - 10:01

Today Tick for Kids is hosting an election forum giving Te Atatu children an opportunity to grill politicians on their priorities for children and young people.

"Tick for Kids is calling for a range of policies to improve child wellbeing, including safe, affordable and healthy housing for all children and their families. Last week Every Child Counts joined with other organisations to call for the same thing - there is a huge pressure for action" says Lisa Woods, Executive Officer, Every Child Counts.

"With Tick for Kids events being held across the country, we've seen deep concern about what's happening for our children. While we welcome policies from parties across the board to improve child wellbeing and end child poverty, to make a difference we need sustained action across a number of areas. That's why Every Child Counts is calling for a national plan of action for all children. Without a strategy we risk only piecemeal action that doesn't add up to the big change we need.

"In any strategy, a crucial part will be the voice of our children, and this event is an opportunity to hear what our children and young people think, as well as focus politicians’ thoughts on the rights and interests of children" says Lisa.