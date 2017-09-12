Maori Party commits to much more spend for Whanau Ora

Tuesday, 12 September, 2017 - 10:12

Mâori Party Tâmaki Makaurau candidate Shane Taurima says it is great that Labour has finally seen the light and recognises that thousands of whânau are achieving their goals and aspirations because of their determination to do better, but announcing a measly $5m of additional funding per year for Whânau Ora is an abysmal commitment by Labour.

"Over the past three years, the Mâori Party has secured $110 million more for Whânau Ora, bringing the total funding since 2010 to $450 million. The Mâori Party has been able to secure support for 12,000 whânau a year and nearly 300 navigators across the motu, and the Mâori Party are committed to at least doubling funding for Whânau Ora over the next three years," says Mr Taurima.

"It wasn’t too long ago that Labour was attacking Whânau Ora. It was only in October 2015 that Nanaia Mahuta said: ‘Whânau Ora isn’t working. It’s time for the Mâori Party to admit that Whânau Ora isn’t anchored on solid foundations and has failed…..’ Now two years later, Labour is acknowledging that whânau are in a better place because of Whânau Ora and are prepared to commit more funding."

"I’ve seen what whânau can achieve when they are given the support and tools to improve their lives. I have worked at the coalface with whânau, providers, commissioning agencies and in government.

"Whânau Ora is about empowering our whânau and asking, not what is the matter with you, but what matters to you, and how can we support you to achieve your goals and aspirations. This approach needs much greater traction within government departments who provide and fund health, social and employment services for whânau."

"For too long, under successive governments - red and blue - we’ve been told how mad, bad and sad we are. Whânau Ora gives whânau the opportunity to make their own decisions and chart their own futures.

"We live it and breathe it because it’s ours, and that’s why it must stay under our leadership. The kaupapa will be put at risk if National or Labour takes it over. We know what happened to Mâtua Whângai under the 1992 National government. We know what happened to the Mâori Affairs home loans scheme under the 1989 Labour government. Both got axed.

"Both Labour and National governments over many years have disbanded kaupapa Mâori that supported thousands of whânau. So let’s not be fooled. There is only way that we can ensure that Whânau Ora continues to reach and support more whânau, and that is by making sure that the Mâori Party is at the table."

Mr Taurima says a recent case study from Lincoln University on Whânau Ora showed that for every $1 spent there was a potential return of $7.

"This type of evaluation points to the trend that there is no greater investment than investing in whânau and Whânau Ora. It shows that if we invest in building capability within whânau we enable wider cultural and social gains."

Mr Taurima says 10 years ago Labour opposed the UN Declaration on the Rights of indigenous people. One of the key articles in the Declaration is the right to be self-determining.

"Three years later, the Mâori Party successfully overthrew that position; leading New Zealand to sign up on 20 April 2010. Just a fortnight earlier, Whânau Ora was launched. The two are intrinsically linked."