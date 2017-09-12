Green Party to announce student support plan

Tuesday, 12 September, 2017 - 11:41

What: James Shaw and Chloe Swarbrick to announce Green’s Student Policy

Who: Otago University Students Association members, Green Party leader James Shaw, and candidate Chloe Swarbrick

Where: OUSA University Hall, University of Otago, 640 Cumberland St, Dunedin

When: Wednesday 13 September, 12pm

The Green Party will announce its policy package for students at the University of Otago on Wednesday.

"Students should be supported so that they can focus on learning the skills they need to contribute to a smart, innovative economy and a fairer society," said Green Party leader James Shaw.

"National’s caps on student allowances have forced students into greater debt and are a barrier for students from lower income families to keep studying.

"Rising costs of living and higher rents are making life increasingly hard for students, and the Green Party has a plan to fix that.

"Tertiary study should be a way out of poverty, not a way into it.

"Our policy is designed to encourage more students into post-graduate study, and reduce financial pressures on all students.

"New Zealand needs smart tertiary policy that values the contribution students make to our economy and society, and in government we will make that a reality," said Mr Shaw.