Education leaders announce plan to fix Auckland teacher crisis

Tuesday, 12 September, 2017 - 16:02

In an unprecedented move, four education groups representing New Zealand’s principals and teachers will tomorrow announce their plan to turn around the Auckland teacher crisis.

NZEI Te Riu Roa, New Zealand Principals Federation, Auckland Primary Principals Association and Waitakere Area Principals Association have developed a 10-point plan to be launched at Fruitvale School in New Lynn.

The group will be calling on the incoming Government to adopt and begin implementing the plan within its first 100 days - by the end of the 2017 school year. It includes a plan to improve learning support for every child.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Lynda Stuart said there was no single solution to the teacher shortage, but a comprehensive plan that worked in Auckland would also succeed in other parts of the country struggling to attract and retain teachers.

What: Education sector leaders launch plan to turn around Auckland teacher crisis

Where: Fruitvale School, 9 Croydon Rd, New Lynn, Auckland

When: 10.30am, Wednesday 13 September

Who: Leaders of NZEI Te Riu Roa, NZPF, APPA, WAPA