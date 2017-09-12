Community leadership recognised with funding

Tuesday, 12 September, 2017 - 16:31

Organisations building leadership and capability in volunteering, social enterprise and the community have been recognised with funding, says Community and Voluntary Sector Minister Alfred Ngaro.

Six organisations have received a share of the $500,000 available under the Community Leadership Fund.

"The Community and Voluntary sector makes a massive contribution to New Zealand every day," says Mr Ngaro.

"This is only the second year the fund has been available and recognises the support, capacity building and guidance that many of New Zealand’s community leadership groups provide.

"This year we were able to fund six organisations including some of New Zealand’s most innovative and forward thinking not-for-profits."

The recipients of this year’s Community Leadership Fund were:

- Akina Foundation - $80,000 to support core operations

- Ara Taiohi Incorporated - $100,000 towards stage two of their Youth Sector Leadership Project

- Hui E! Community Aotearoa - $100,000 to support core operations

- Tangata Whenua, Community and Voluntary Sector Research Centre Incorporated - $80,000 to support core operations

- Te Whare Hukahuka - $40,000 to support core operations

- The Inspiring Communities Trust - $100,000 to support core operations

More information can be found at www.communitymatters.govt.nz.