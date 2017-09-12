Pre-election climate change policy debate media invite

Tuesday, 12 September, 2017 - 16:46

The environment has been a hot topic during the 2017 election campaign but one of the biggest issues, climate change, has received relatively little air time to date. That’s why WWF-New Zealand is hosting a Climate Debate on 19 September 2017 in Auckland, in partnership with Oxfam New Zealand and Fossil Free University of Auckland.

Political candidates from five key parties have confirmed that they are attending, including James Shaw, leader of the Green Party and Megan Woods, Labour’s Climate Change spokesperson.

The Climate Debate will be held from 7:00-8:30 pm on Tuesday 19 September 2017, in the AMRF Auditorium (Lecture Theatre 1) in the University of Auckland Grafton Campus, 85 Park Rd, Grafton.

The Debate will follow a question and answer format, with business journalist Rod Oram asking candidates the climate questions that matter and then inviting questions from the floor.

Media are invited to attend. WWF-New Zealand will also stream the Debate live online via Facebook and Twitter.