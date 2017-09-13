Labour leader floats new dairy milk solids tax - NZ First

Wednesday, 13 September, 2017 - 09:53

Labour Leader Jacinda Ardern has created a new tax on live television - the Dairy Milksolids Tax.

"Speaking on the AM Show, she seemed to suggest that her party’s water tax policy was so broad as to extend to a new tax ‘per kilogram of milksolids’," says New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland the Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"Does that mean that Labour has a water tax policy, which shades into a dairy milksolids tax? According to the Labour Leader, the new tax will be ‘a few cents per seven kilograms of milksolids’.

"So has Labour’s water tax become a dairy milksolids tax? Or is this yet another matter for their tax working group to sort out.

"Having done the sums, a ‘Dairy Milksolids Tax’ would only bring in $4.4m. That’s a tenth of what Labour’s David Parker said a 1 cent per cubic metre charge would raise and a tenth of the $500m, that he told Radio New Zealand Labour expected to collect.

"This is yet more confusion from a party that has nine years to get its tax story straight.

"That is why New Zealand First wants to know what this policy is all about, because tax by nature is definitive, not vague and uncertain.

"The only thing we learned from the Labour Leader is that they won’t tax the water being used by the family home.

"That’s a good start so can we please have all the other details," Mr Peters said.