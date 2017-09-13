National's latest ad highlights 'tax burden Labour would impose'

Wednesday, 13 September, 2017 - 10:54

National’s newest campaign ad "Let’s tax this" highlights the tax burden Labour would impose on hard working New Zealanders, National Party Campaign Chair Steven Joyce says.

"New Zealand’s economy is growing strongly. As a result we’re creating more permanent jobs and growing family incomes," Mr Joyce says.

"With a strong economy we have the opportunity to meet long-term challenges as with the Prime Minister’s commitment to lift 100,000 more children out of poverty and give 80,000 more Kiwis the chance to get into their first home.

"Labour wants to stall our economic success through heaping at least seven new taxes on New Zealanders just when they’re starting to get ahead.

"New Zealand currently has a broad-based fair tax system. We simply don’t need to impose a Capital Gains Tax, Land Tax, Regional Fuel Tax, extra Income Tax, Water Tax or an Inheritance Tax. We also don’t need to bring farming into an ETS when no other farmers worldwide are included.

"Labour needs to front up and be honest about its tax agenda. It’s quite obvious they have one and they don’t want to talk about it. Real transparency is the least that hard-working New Zealanders deserve.

"Voters are becoming aware of the clear choice facing them this election. It’s between continuing to go forward with Bill English’s strong National team or backwards with Labour and its very different economic agenda."

The new ad will be running on TV and online, and is available at: www.national.org.nz/letstaxthis