Water tax worry for Central Otago - Dean

Wednesday, 13 September, 2017 - 13:16

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has come out in support of Central Otago farmers saying that she is concerned about the implications of Labour’s water tax policy.

"I've had several meetings with rural people concerned about the costs of this policy - and my phone has been running hot with farmers who're beside themselves about what this tax will do to their livelihoods," Jacqui Dean says.

"One Central Otago orchardist has told me this tax will cost him $50,000 a year - that's quite frightening.

"This tax is incredibly serious, not just because of the impact on farmers in this area, but also because of the flow-on to rural communities.

"These towns are humming along nicely at the moment, I fear this water tax will effectively snuff out economic growth.

"Farmers have already invested heavily in water quality, through things like regional council rates, riparian planting and Fonterra's fencing waterways programme.

"They are keen to continue to do this good work, but don't want to be unfairly targeted with a tax that promises to do very little to enhance this region's water quality."