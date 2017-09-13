Government grant for youth-focussed project

Wednesday, 13 September, 2017 - 16:51

A new youth-focussed service has gained a central government grant through its partnership with Hamilton City Council.

Seed Waikato is a non-profit collective which aims to bring the city’s young people together and facilitate meaningful discussions and growth opportunities for them. The collective comprises a committee of seven people and has begun engaging with Hamilton’s young people through a series of online channels, workshop sessions and events involving guest speakers.

Andy Mannering, the Council’s Social Development Manager, says Seed Waikato recently secured a $10,000 grant from the Ministry of Youth Development - funding which will prove valuable in arranging for guest speakers to appear at sessions Seed Waikato will host.

"Hamilton has a young population - we have a median age of 32 years, which is well below the national average, and about a quarter of our city’s residents are aged between 15 and 30," Mr Mannering says.

"The Council has a role in supporting young people in our city, and we identified Seed Waikato as a project with the same aim. Seed Waikato representatives worked with the Council staff to successfully apply to the Ministry’s Local Government Youth Partnership Fund."

The grant to the Council was one of 15 announced by the Ministry last week, and was welcomed by Seed Waikato spokeswoman Gemma Slack.

"Partnering with the Council on the grant application has solidified our relationship, and the $10,000 funding is a valuable boost for our project," Miss Slack says.

"Seed Waikato is focused on creating a place for young people to thrive, here and now, in our city and region. As we share this interest with the Council, we’re really excited to be working together to make this happen."

Seed Waikato is currently taking registrations for its first speakers session, on 20 September, entitled "A Movement in Thinking". The event will feature talks from Zeal’s Waikato General Manager Lehi Duncan, Momentum Waikato Chief Executive Cheryl Reynolds and KPMG Farm Enterprise Specialist Julia Jones.

People can register to attend the first Seed Waikato session through the organisation’s website.