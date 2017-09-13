Nicky Wagner announces $2 million to make cycle trails safer

Wednesday, 13 September, 2017 - 17:23

Associate Tourism Minister Nicky Wagner today announced a funding boost of more than $2 million for safety improvements on four Great Rides in Waikato, East Coast, Hawke’s Bay and West Coast.

The funding is part of a $25 million investment announced in Budget 2016 to further enhance and extend the Great Rides of Nga Haerenga, the New Zealand Cycle Trail.

"The Great Rides are such a fantastic resource - not only are they a fun and healthy way for Kiwis to enjoy the outdoors, but they’re also a means of attracting high-value visitors to our regions," Ms Wagner says.

"The Government is committed to continually improving the trails for everyone’s benefit. That’s why we’ve allocated this funding to seven safety projects across four trails."

The trails are:

- Waikato River Trail: $553,000 to reroute a short section of trail for safety reasons

- Motu Trail: $59,500 for the installation of safety barriers

- Hawke’s Bay Trails: $597,000 for two safety enhancement projects

- Old Ghost Road: $847,500 for three safety enhancement projects.

In addition, $469,000 has been granted through the Maintaining the Quality of Great Rides Fund to help the Alps 2 Ocean and the Clutha Gold trails repair damage caused by the heavy rainfall and flooding in late July.

For more information, visit: http://www.mbie.govt.nz/info-services/sectors-industries/tourism/nga-haerenga-new-zealand-cycle-trail