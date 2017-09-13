Kiwis right to be concerned over spy claims - Peters

Wednesday, 13 September, 2017 - 17:27

New Zealanders should be very concerned that a principal National Party fundraiser and a list MP, highly placed inside the party, was a member of the Chinese intelligence service.

"National List MP Jian Yang has not been transparent about his extensive training and service in China’s secret intelligence agencies," says New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"He did not disclose any of that in his CV.

"The National Party either spectacularly failed to check out this candidate, or were totally naïve about what his background meant.

"As my Chinese source told me of Mr Yang in 2011 - in China, once a spy always a spy.

"My source, for obvious reasons, had no documentation to prove it, but he was sure of it.

"The lack of documentation is why I said nothing.

"Members of the Chinese community in New Zealand would have been obliged to respond to any fundraising request from him as a few would have been aware of his background, and present links to their homeland. That explains the National Party’s boasts about their coffers bursting with Chinese money.

"There’s an irony to this - this latest link would have come from the Labour Party in response to National’s attempt to paint their leader as a socialist activist, something which broke in the last 24 hours.

"I say that because a Labour source leaked knowledge of Mr Yang’s background to me, unaware that I already knew," says Mr Peters.