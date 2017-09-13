National will reinstate fraud-hit Fuji Xerox - NZ First

Wednesday, 13 September, 2017 - 18:34

New Zealand First is calling National and Minister Simon Bridges out over its decision to ‘delay’ fraud-mired Fuji Xerox’s ‘suspension’ from government business.

"How many weeks does Minister Simon Bridges need to read the Fuji Xerox fraud report?" asked New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland, Rt. Hon. Winston Peters.

"The truth is that National has made the decision to reinstate FujiXerox.

"No other tenders were planned over the past six weeks MBIE and other departments have had FujiXerox delivering and installing machines during this company’s suspension.

"This company’s half billion dollar fraud has seriously tarnished this country’s reputation.

"No wonder National struggles to get quality trade deals across the line with other countries, especially Japan, when fraud like this went on right under their nose," Mr Peters said.