Radio New Zealand board appointment announced

Wednesday, 13 September, 2017 - 17:51

Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Maggie Barry has announced the appointment of experienced Wellington businessman Mike (MOD) O’Donnell to the board of Radio New Zealand.

He replaces Sheena Henderson who retired at the end of her second term.

"Mr O’Donnell has had a career in communications, business establishment and development, and has extensive experience in digital transformation of businesses," Ms Barry says.

"He brings knowledge of the broadcasting and media industry, and experience in developing new business opportunities to the board".

"He was Head of Commercial and Chief Operating Officer at Trade Me, and has recently resigned as Chief Commercial Officer of Work to concentrate on a governance career."

Mr O’Donnell writes his own weekly newspaper column and is currently Chair of Timely, a director of Serato Audio, Tourism New Zealand, Raygun, Kiwibank, Gareth Morgan Investments and G2G ventures. He was previously a director of Wellington Tourism and Consumer NZ.

The appointment took effect on 1 September 2017 for a term of one year.