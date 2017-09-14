Labour desperately spins on charter schools

Thursday, 14 September, 2017 - 12:41

Labour is desperately spinning on their union-pushed policy to abolish Partnership Schools, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"Just last year Labour was trying to push through a bill that would abolish the schools entirely. They called these schools ‘a blight on our education system’.

"Now Chris Hipkins, having seen the inspiring stories reported from Vanguard Military School yesterday, is desperately spinning, issuing a statement saying closure is a ‘last resort option’.

"Labour are terrified of their official position on charter schools. It’s not what their MPs really believe - it’s the teacher unions’ position, pushed by Hipkins as their primary parliamentary shill.

"Labour knows that, with 16 Partnership Schools set to be open by 2019, closing the schools will mean denying opportunity to thousands of kids. What they’re in denial about is that these schools could never have opened under the state school model, so their position to convert the schools makes no sense.

"This week National has been campaigning on Partnership Schools, and also on cutting sentences for prisoners who gain qualifications. Both of those are ACT initiatives.

"It shows how ACT has been the source of vision for a Government that sorely needs it. With more MPs voters can expect more of our ideas to be adopted - like paying good teachers more, ending welfare as a lifestyle, and slashing red tape to allow homebuilding on an epic scale."