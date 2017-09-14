New Zealand’s first amateur finance minister? - ACT Party

Thursday, 14 September, 2017 - 13:13

"A policy backdown of this scale nine days out from an election is astounding," says ACT Leader David Seymour in response to Labour’s urgent, last minute press conference on tax policy.

"Is this how Grant Robertson will react as finance minister every time he receives a bad poll? Businesses can’t operate with this kind of political volatility.

"Financial markets already flinch every time Labour has a good poll. Imagine how they’d respond to Robertson in government. Interest rates will spike under New Zealand’s first amateur finance minister.

"Today’s performance isn’t just incompetent, it’s dishonest. The backdown is a smokescreen - Robertson wants the headlines to read ‘no new taxes’, when Labour’s policy is still to bleed New Zealanders dry with a water tax, higher income tax, regional fuel tax, and more.

"Jacinda says Labour has vision, but they’ve clearly realised that their vision is poison for voters. The next nine days will be about distracting New Zealanders from Labour’s actual policies."