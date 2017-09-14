$44,000 to help support school teens play sport

Thursday, 14 September, 2017 - 14:03

Sport and Recreation Minister Jonathan Coleman has awarded a number of grants to enable high school students around the country to play sport.

"Participating in sport is a key part of a Kiwi upbringing. It helps keep our teenagers active, making them healthier and happier, and teaches them valuable life skills," says Dr Coleman.

"However, some teenagers and their families need a hand meeting the costs associated with sport, such as gear, uniforms and membership fees.

"To help with this, for the second year in a row the Government has partnered with the iSport Foundation to distribute the $44,000 Sport and Recreation Discretionary Fund to local kids who need a hand to reach their sporting goals.

"In the wake of the natural disasters in Kaikoura and Edgecumbe, $7,000 has gone specifically to these regions to help get high school students back to participating and competing in sport.

"Kaikoura High School has received $5,000 and Edgecumbe College $2,000 to replace damaged sports equipment and uniforms."

161 individual grants ranging from $50 to $200 ($24,655 in total) have been awarded to high school students from around the country to help pay for subscriptions, uniforms and or sporting gear.

The grants covered a wide range of sporting codes, including but not limited to rugby, rugby league, football, basketball, netball, hockey, athletics, dragon boating, volleyball, cycling, martial arts, duathlon, weightlifting and sailing.

The remaining $11,823 has been distributed amongst 16 decile 1-3 high schools across Northland, Wellington, Auckland and the central North Island.

Over $9,000 has been shared between 15 schools to buy sports equipment and uniforms. $2,000 is going to the Southern Cross Campus in Auckland to help their 1st XV rugby team travel to Samoa on a sports exchange which will be the schools’ first overseas sports trip.

The iSport Foundation, founded by former All Black greats Richie McCaw, Dan Carter and Ali Williams, has been supporting 12-18 year olds to achieve their sporting goals since 2009. It does this by providing grants and a crowdfunding platform as well as sports gear, leadership and inspiration.