Te Reo Maori brings richness to Parliamentary events - Kura

Thursday, 14 September, 2017 - 17:24

This week 11-17 September is Te wiki o te Reo MÄori, MÄori Language Week.

Kura co-ordinates the MÄori element of all parliamentary events, including last month’s dissolution of the 51st Parliament. He will also oversee the MÄori element of the opening of the 52nd Parliament, which will take place after the general election.

Kura says te Reo MÄori plays a fundamental role in both occasions, acknowledging the partnership signed by MÄori and the Crown under the Treaty of Waitangi.

"Including a MÄori element demonstrates that the partnership is in motion. We see that every three years, Parliament ends and opens again, but the mana whenua is always here. You could distinctly see it during the dissolution as we were standing on Parliament steps, the Crown and representatives on one side and local iwi was on the other.

"They are beautiful occasions. We’ve come a long way, and we’ve still got a long way to go, it could be even more spectacular in 50 years’ time, but we are leading the way in terms of having indigenous culture standing alongside the Westminster tradition."

Kura says te Reo MÄori is one of the elements that makes New Zealand unique.

"Whenever you hear te Reo MÄori in the House of Representatives, it is captured in Hansard, so we have a record of the colloquialism and the richness of the language.

"If Parliament plays a role, it’s going to have a domino effect."