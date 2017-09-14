Minimum wage needs a clear target - Wagstaff

Thursday, 14 September, 2017 - 17:30

CTU President Richard Wagstaff has challenged the Prime Minister to show some real leadership when it comes to wages by setting a clear target for the minimum wage.

The call follows today’s admission by Bill English that he would find it "quite a challenge" to live on the minimum wage of $15.75 an hour, in reply to questioning from a Gisborne apple sorter.

"Bill English told the Gisborne workers that "consistent moderate minimum wage increases" are the way to "raise the floor".

"Frankly, the National Government have a poor record when it comes to making a meaningful difference in the lives of hard working Kiwis. The minimum wage has increased just $3.75 over Nationals 9 years in Government."

"Where is the vision? The aspiration? As a nation we should aim higher. Having a rationale for determining what the minimum wage should be, makes sense."

"Setting the minimum wage at two thirds of the average wage provides a greater level of fairness - something Kiwis are calling for."

"Of course lots of employers are increasingly embracing the concept of paying those they employ a wage they can actually live on - the Living Wage," Wagstaff said.